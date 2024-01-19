WATCH LIVE

Charisse McGill, small Philadelphia business owner known for French Toast Bites, dies at 42

Friday, January 19, 2024 4:32PM
Charisse McGill, creator of Philly's French Toast Bites, dies at 42
The family of Charisse McGill, the creator of French Toast Bites, announced she passed away on Tuesday at the age of 42.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A history-making, small business owner in Philadelphia has died.

The family of Charisse McGill announced she passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 42.

Her cause of death is unclear at this point.

6abc has been following McGill's success since 2018 when she first started selling her now famous "French Toast Bites" in the city.

She also recently became the first Black woman to serve as executive director for the Farmers Market Coalition.

Her daughter will be taking over the company.

