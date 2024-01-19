Charisse McGill, small Philadelphia business owner known for French Toast Bites, dies at 42

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A history-making, small business owner in Philadelphia has died.

The family of Charisse McGill announced she passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 42.

Her cause of death is unclear at this point.

6abc has been following McGill's success since 2018 when she first started selling her now famous "French Toast Bites" in the city.

She also recently became the first Black woman to serve as executive director for the Farmers Market Coalition.

Her daughter will be taking over the company.