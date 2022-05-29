fatal crash

Officials: 1 person killed in a fiery crash in Germantown

Police say one person died at the scene, and a second was taken to the hospital.
Officials: 1 person killed in a fiery crash in Germantown Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash in Germantown.

Police responded to Lincoln Drive at West Johnson Street at around 5:30 Sunday morning for the single-car crash.

They tell us one person died at the scene, and a second was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is not known.

The crash is under investigation
