Officials: 1 person killed in a fiery crash in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash in Germantown.
Police responded to Lincoln Drive at West Johnson Street at around 5:30 Sunday morning for the single-car crash.
They tell us one person died at the scene, and a second was taken to the hospital.
Their condition is not known.
The crash is under investigation
