NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at East Freedley and Dekalb Streets.

It appears a vehicle hit the motorcyclist, throwing them off the bide.

The victim was pronounced dead on-scene.

No word yet on the age of the victim, or if the driver in the SUV was injured.