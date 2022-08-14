Police: 2 people killed and several others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia

Police say two out of the three people inside the car that was hit have died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were killed and several others were injured in a horrific crash in West Philadelphia.

Police say just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a Dodge Charger was speeding and ran a red light, crashing into a Hyundai.

This happened at 52nd and Walnut Streets.

There were five people inside the Dodge, and only the driver is in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector D.F. Pace tells Action News, "the driver of the charger was also taken to hospital in critical condition suffering from severe head trauma. He's being held for possible charges."

Police say the Hyundai was damaged so badly, they can't even tell which model it is.