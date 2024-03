Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- One person is dead and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in South Philadelphia early Friday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the unit block of Pattison Avenue, near the curve.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with various injuries.

Police have detoured Pattison Ave near Columbus Blvd. while they investigate.

