PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia that left one woman dead.The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on westbound Woodhaven Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Police say three vehicles were involved, and one overturned, leaving a 50-year-old woman dead at the scene.The woman was driving a BMW. The other vehicle was a Porsche.Officials say when the cars collided, the BMW lost control, went up a jersey barrier, and flipped over, ejecting the driver.Woodhaven Road is closed Westbound at Thornton Road while officials continue their investigation.