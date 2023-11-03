Protestors gather outside mosque in Upper Darby to call for end to gun violence

Demonstrators gather outside mosque in Upper Darby to call for end to gun violence

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Demonstrators gathered outside a mosque in Upper Darby on Friday to protest against gun violence.

The event came nearly a week after a member of the mosque, 65-year-old Mohammad Mahabub Rahman, was shot during a carjacking while heading inside to pray.

Mohammad Mahabub Rahman

Organizers are demanding justice in not only this murder but all brutal killings.

They also called for safety and security within the community during Friday's protest at Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center.

Rahman's car was taken, but it was later recovered in West Philadelphia.

Police said they believe this was a random act of violence, not a hate crime and not motivated by the fact the victim was a member of the mosque.

Authorities have released pictures of a person of interest in Rahman's murder, but no arrests have been made.