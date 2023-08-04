Person shot by FBI agent in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was shot by an FBI agent on Friday morning in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Venango Street.

The FBI says agents were in the process of serving arrest and search warrants on a subject at a nearby home.

The person shot was taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

No further details were immediately available about the circumstances of this shooting.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division," the bureau said in a statement.

The name of the person who was shot has not been released.