FBI agent shot in leg when weapon accidentally discharges at Philadelphia courthouse

Sources tell Action News a FBI agent was shot in the leg when a weapon accidentally discharged.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An FBI agent was injured Monday morning when a gun went off in the loading dock area of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.

It was not immediately clear if the agent shot himself, or if another agent accidentally discharged.

The injured FBI agent was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

"One FBI special agent received minor injuries, is receiving medical attention, and is expected to be treated and released," the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI is now investigating the shooting.