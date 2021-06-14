gun violence

Philadelphia police seek help identifying suspects in shooting at Federal Donuts

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police search for suspects wanted in Federal Donuts shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to identify two men wanted in connection with a shooting inside a North Philadelphia doughnut shop on June 10.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Federal Donuts in the 700 block of North 7th Street.

According to police, a 27-year-old man -- who authorities believe was the intended target -- was being chased by two people when he ran into the Federal Donuts.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police have released video of two men wanted in connection with a shooting at a Federal Donuts shop.



A 14-year-old male, who was sitting inside the business with his family, was caught in the crossfire when the suspects started shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The teen was shot twice in the left leg.

RELATED: 14-year-old among 2 injured after shooting inside Federal Donuts in North Philly

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 911.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violenceshootingteen shotviolence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Parks, grants among city's efforts to curtail gun violence
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News