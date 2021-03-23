fifa world cup

Philadelphia officials meeting with FIFA, U.S. Soccer to bring World Cup 2026 to the Linc

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will continue its pitch Tuesday to bring the FIFA World Cup to the city.

It is bidding to host the coveted 2026 soccer tournament at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia is one of 17 prospective host cities.

This will mark the first time FIFA is bringing the World Cup to the U.S. since 1994.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
EMBED More News Videos

The city of Philadelphia will make a bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the city's official FIFA World Cup 2026 bid committee, will meet virtually with leadership from FIFA and U.S. Soccer.

"Lincoln Financial Field has a strong reputation for hosting global soccer events, debuting in 2003 with Manchester United vs. FC Barcelona as its inaugural event, and regularly welcoming major soccer events since, including the 2016 Copa America Centenario and 2019 U.S. Women's National Team Victory Tour, among dozens of other notable professional soccer matches," officials say.

The meeting will include David L. Cohen, the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Chairman and senior advisor of the Comcast Corporation, and representatives of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Only 10 U.S. cities will be chosen as host sites. FIFA representatives are expected to take a tour of Philadelphia later this year.

A selection of host cities is expected to be announced by the end of 2021.

"Fans are encouraged to visit Philadelphia2026.com, where they can express their 'Love for the Game' and add their name in support of Philadelphia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026," officials say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiafifa world cupfifasoccerlincoln financial fieldu.s. soccer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIFA WORLD CUP
Philly makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
Fans watch as USA advances to World Cup Final
Women's World Cup: US breaks scoring record against Thailand
PHOTOS: 2018 FIFA World Cup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect leads Philly police on chase into South Jersey
Boulder, Colorado shooting marks latest mass tragedy with 10 dead
Father, 2 kids injured after Camelback ski lift plummets to ground
Officer shoots suspect during undercover investigation in New Jersey
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch of payments ramps up
Antique door thefts in Philly cause concerns for home, property owners
Resident killed in fire at New York assisted living facility
Show More
Ferris wheel, water slides for sale in Clementon Park auction
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice again today, rain on Wednesday
Illinois city to pay reparations to Black Americans
Man killed 2 blocks from Frankford home, 20 shots fired: Police
Delaware residents 50+ can sign up on state's vaccine list
More TOP STORIES News