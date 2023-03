An early morning blaze severely damaged a home in Newark, Delaware on Sunday morning.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames were rising from every side of the house.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An early morning blaze severely damaged a home in Newark, Delaware on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from several fire companies responded to the scene along the 600 block of Capitol Trail.

When crews arrived, flames were rising from every side of the house.

Delmarva's gas and electric crews were also at the scene to secure utility inputs.

No injuries were reported from the fire. There is no word on how it started.