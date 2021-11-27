Flames shoot from a house in Kensington as firefighters battle to get under control

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire ripped through a rowhome early Saturday morning in the city's Kensington section.Firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Womrath Street to fire consuming a vacant house.The fire quickly spread to adjoining occupied homes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.Authorities say a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she should be okay.Fire officials say it took crews around 40 minutes to get the flames under control.No word what caused the fire at this time.