PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire ripped through a rowhome early Saturday morning in the city's Kensington section.
Firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Womrath Street to fire consuming a vacant house.
The fire quickly spread to adjoining occupied homes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
Authorities say a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she should be okay.
Fire officials say it took crews around 40 minutes to get the flames under control.
No word what caused the fire at this time.
Flames shoot from a house in Kensington as firefighters battle to get under control
Officials say a pregnant woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be okay
HOUSE FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News