Crews brought the victim to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Blackwood, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Camden County fire crews were on the scene around 5:30 p.m. on the unit block of Briar Lane.

Flames were showing from the roof of the one-and-a-half-story house on arrival, crews said.

Crews brought the victim to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. There is no word yet on their condition.

The fire was brought under control around 6:30 p.m.