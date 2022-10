Firefighters battled flames shooting from the roof of a home along Bayard Road in Upper Darby.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 3-alarm fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Delaware County.

Firefighters battled flames shooting from the roof of a home along Bayard Road in Upper Darby.

Everyone made it out safely around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

The home along with a vacant home next door were destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.