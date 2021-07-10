fire

Man escapes house fire in West Philadelphia: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is able to escape a fast moving fire inside of his West Philadelphia home.

Fire broke out inside the home located on the 600 block of North 49th Street around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say the man managed to escape as smoke and fire filled the building.

Sadly, the victims dog did not make it out and perished in the fire.

Adjacent homes suffered smoke and water damaged according to officials.

No word what sparked the blaze.
