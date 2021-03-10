fire

Firefighters battle fire at Camden apartment building where 2 died in October blaze

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters spent hours trying to gain control of a massive fire at an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey.

The fire started just after midnight Wednesday on the 3400 block of Cramer Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battled a fire at an an apartment building in Camden for hours Wednesday, where a few months earlier two people died in another blaze.



People reported hearing an explosion coming from the third floor.

The apartment building is abandoned and boarded up following a deadly fire there on October 25, 2020.

Two men died in that fire and nine other people were injured.

Police charged a homeless man with first-degree felony murder for intentionally setting the fire.
EMBED More News Videos

A homeless man is facing murder charges in connection with an apartment fire that left two people dead and nine others injured on Sunday morning in Camden.



At the time, approximately 20 to 30 residents lived in the building.

A firefighter was injured in the October fire. There were no reported injuries to firefighters in Wednesday's incident.

A cause of this latest fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Man injured in South Philadelphia house fire
40 displaced in Claymont apartment complex fire
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
No animals hurt when kennel catches fire in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in connection with murders in New Mexico & South Jersey
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
15-year-old killed, another injured in separate Philly shootings
Bus transporting Coast Guard recruits crashes on AC Expressway
Elderly couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
Philly pastor pushing to be proactive in fight against crime
Dog found severely abused gets adopted by first responder
Show More
NJ educators get vaccinated for COVID: 'Definitely a sense of relief'
Drexel advances to men's NCAA basketball tournament for first time in 25 years
AccuWeather: Another Day in the 60s
Dove, Vaseline to stop using 'normal' on hair, skin products
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons both ruled out Thursday due to COVID-19 contact tracing
More TOP STORIES News