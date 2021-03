Firefighters battle fire at Camden apartment building where 2 died in October blaze

EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters battled a fire at an an apartment building in Camden for hours Wednesday, where a few months earlier two people died in another blaze.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters spent hours trying to gain control of a massive fire at an apartment building in Camden, New Jersey.The fire started just after midnight Wednesday on the 3400 block of Cramer Street.People reported hearing an explosion coming from the third floor.The apartment building is abandoned and boarded up following a deadly fire there on October 25, 2020. Two men died in that fire and nine other people were injured.Police charged a homeless man with first-degree felony murder for intentionally setting the fire.At the time, approximately 20 to 30 residents lived in the building.A firefighter was injured in the October fire. There were no reported injuries to firefighters in Wednesday's incident.A cause of this latest fire is under investigation.