Firetruck, second vehicle involved in head-on crash in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving a firetruck and a second vehicle shut down Street Road in Bucks County on Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Street and Knights roads in Bensalem.Police said the firetruck and the second vehicle crashed head-on.Officials said the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition. No firefighters were injured.The cause of the crash is under investigation.Street Road at Knights Road is expected to be closed for several hours, authorities said.