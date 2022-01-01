Philadelphia kicks off its annual New Year's Eve celebrations in Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Once again, it's time for New Year's Eve in Philadelphia.The annual celebrations kicked off at 6:00 p.m. in Penn's Landing with what's being called a much-needed, uplifting display of fireworks."What a wonderful way to celebrate with these wonderful fireworks," said Cathy Fay of Tuckerton.Action News spoke with folks who say they are hopeful for 2022."Hope that this pandemic is over and that we can get away from these masks and back to life as normal," said Cee Tennessee.It's certainly not like the New Year's Eve celebrations of previous years.The crowds were thin along Broad Street. Some revelers were out and were dressed to impress like Peter Brooks and Jessica Luzon."We just came from the Capital Grille, and we had an amazing dinner there," said Peter Brooks of Center City.But COVID was taken into consideration for their plans."We have our masks. We have our vaccines. We're not going to any humongous parties or anything like that," said Jessica Luzon.Action News had also stopped by O'Neals Irish Pub as the staff prepared for a private party of 50 at 10:00 p.m.Owner Spoonie O'Neal says he was proactive in keeping them safe."I had everyone get tested in order to come here and then report back to me. Some tested positive, and they will not be joining the party," said O'Neal.He also says he's cautiously optimistic about the year ahead surrounding business."We're writing this book as we go. We'll see where it takes us. We're not numb to it, but we're used to it by now," said O'Neal.