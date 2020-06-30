fireworks

Several Philadelphia stores decide to end firework sales amid safety, noise concerns

By
A Philadelphia councilmember is making it her mission to quell the frequent firework displays in the city.

Fireworks have become what many are calling the unwelcome soundtrack to the summer.

"I really don't like it. My wife hates it," said George Eshun.

"A lot of times I have a sleepless night," added another resident.

The ongoing booms have become an almost common occurrence in cities across the country.

RELATED: Booming Business: Fireworks sales skyrocket in Philly region
EMBED More News Videos

Area firework sales are booming, retailers say



"And all through the month, it's crazy," said resident Leo Martin.

Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass is trying to do her part to help.

"No one wants to feel like they are living in a war zone," said Bass.

Recently, Bass has been using social media to ask stores in the city to pull fireworks from their shelves.

Many of them are saying, "No problem."

"Acme, Fresh Grocer, Target, ShopRite. All of whom immediately stepped up and said just upon request that they would stop selling fireworks and fireworks products," she said.

Since 2017, state law has allowed stores to sell what's known as "consumer-grade fireworks" and last year Mayor Jim Kenney gave the go-ahead for use in the city.

RELATED: Philadelphia officials give warning about sale, use of illegal fireworks
EMBED More News Videos

Philly officials give warning about the sale and use of illegal fireworks.



However, there are still many rules and regulations, including permits that Bass says she knows people aren't applying for.

"I know that there are some fireworks that have been launched illegally," said Bass.

She's not the only one fighting this battle.

Mount Airy resident, Jean Gajary, has recently started a Fireworks Task Force in the hopes of making that happen.

"My goal from the start was always that fireworks in the city should be illegal to sell and use."

She said word of exhausted essential workers, and veterans with episodes of PTSD has become the tipping point.

"This is not a minor nuisance issue for many, many people," Gajary said.

Some are trying to understand the recent fascination with fireworks.

"Kids are bored," said one resident outside the Bala Cynwyd Acme.

It seems many Philadelphians agree it should be left to the professionals.

Of course, COVID-19 is making that difficult this year.

There are also renewed efforts at the state level to make the sale of fireworks illegal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsbusinesssocietypoliticscommunityfireworks
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREWORKS
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Evacuations ordered after fireworks spark wildfire in Utah
Philly officials give warning about sale, use of illegal fireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly chief inspector fired amid racial discrimination lawsuit
3 Delaware lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
Residents say neighborhood reeks due to trash delays
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
N.J. halts indoor dining restart, shopping malls reopen
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
Show More
South Jersey nurse joins community in saving beloved school
Woman finds dead puppies tied up in bag on road
Man gets $4K refund after Troubleshooters investigate CheapOair complaint
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
More TOP STORIES News