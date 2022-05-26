Order fresh catch from shore to city with student-centered Fishadelphia program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Talia Young is an environmentalist who has spent most of her career studying fish.She has also been a teacher for years, so when she created the program Fishadelphia as part of a fellowship, she made students part of the business.Now she oversees the enterprise that connects communities: fisheries at the Jersey Shore and consumers in the Philly area.Customers buy plans to pick up fresh catch every other week, procured by the students and adults who prep coolers full of pre-ordered fish and shellfish brought into the city just days before.Plans start at $25 and are available year-round, though a community rate is offered at a deep discount to those who qualify.267-666-0924