PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vacant building that caught fire earlier this month in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood will be demolished, Action News has learned.The fire started around 4:05 a.m. on October 8 along the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.Officials say the two-alarm fire began on the third floor of the building and spread to upper floors.Fire investigators wouldn't confirm it, but some residents say people were living in the vacant building.Officials with Philadelphia License & Inspection said they have hired a demolition contractor.No official date has been set for the teardown.