Fletcher Cox shares message to Eagles fans during retirement news conference

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the second time this off-season, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend officially said goodbye to the team.

Fletcher Cox held his retirement news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The six-time Pro Bowler spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles and was a member of the Super Bowl 52 championship team.

Former Eagles DT Fletcher Cox held his retirement news conference on April 9, 2024.

Cox had a message for Eagles fans and the City of Philadelphia.

"The city of Philly is tough to play for. Playing in Philly, you gotta have thick skin, especially being drafted in the first round. So to the city of Philadelphia, I thank you a whole lot," said Cox.

Tuesday's event came weeks after Cox announced his retirement in part because he wanted to wait until his entire family could be there.

You can watch the full news conference in the video player above.