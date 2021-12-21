FYI Philly

Flight On Ice brings outdoor skating rink to Delco to benefit Lest We Forget Memorial

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Flight On Ice brings outdoor skating rink to Delco

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- There's a new skate scene in the suburbs for people of all ages.

At the Energy Transfer Veteran's Memorial Rink, you can glide around on ice skates, have a great day or night out, and honor those who have served - all with one family-fun activity.

The site includes food and beverage options, game tents, fire pits, and skate rentals.

The attraction is slated to stay open now through the holidays, check their website for extended dates for 2022.


Energy Transfer Veteran's Memorial Rink | Facebook | Instagram

Energy Transfer Veteran's Memorial Rink
4901 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
Mon.-Fri. 3-10pm | Sat. 11am-10pm | Sun. 11am-8pm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
6 local artisans, all women-owned, crafting perfect size surprises
Light shows sparkle this time of year all around the region
6 Holiday Hangouts: Figo's igloos, Uptown Beer Garden, more
STOMP into the New Year with new performance at the Merriam
TOP STORIES
Biden to announce plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Several Philly-area schools switch to virtual due to rise in COVID
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Pennsauken Township
Woman shoots boyfriend, drives him to hospital: Police
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
Eagles, Flyers fans face heavy traffic in South Philly tonight
Show More
12-year-old facing charges for allegedly making school threats
'Something you see on TV': Backhoe flips cars before fatal shooting
Review: Deadly force justified in shooting of Lymond Moses
No Good Deed: A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist | Now on Hulu
Who will 'The Bachelorette' Michelle choose? Nayte or Brandon?
More TOP STORIES News