Flight On Ice brings outdoor skating rink to Delco to benefit Lest We Forget Memorial

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- There's a new skate scene in the suburbs for people of all ages.At the Energy Transfer Veteran's Memorial Rink, you can glide around on ice skates, have a great day or night out, and honor those who have served - all with one family-fun activity.The site includes food and beverage options, game tents, fire pits, and skate rentals.The attraction is slated to stay open now through the holidays, check their website for extended dates for 2022.Energy Transfer Veteran's Memorial Rink4901 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073