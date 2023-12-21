WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Residents in North Jersey communities rescued as flood waters continue to rise

First responders also helped drivers who were stranded in the flood water.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 21, 2023 5:12AM
Residents in NJ communities rescued as flood waters continue to rise
Residents in North Jersey communities rescued as flood waters continue to rise
WPVI

PATERSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Neighbors in several parts of North Jersey communities were rescued from their homes as flooding persists from Monday's powerful storm.

The water has continued to rise along the Passaic River, which flooded streets and homes in Paterson, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

First responders also helped drivers who were stranded in the flood water.

Schools in Paterson and Fairfield were also closed Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW