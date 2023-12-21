Residents in North Jersey communities rescued as flood waters continue to rise

First responders also helped drivers who were stranded in the flood water.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Neighbors in several parts of North Jersey communities were rescued from their homes as flooding persists from Monday's powerful storm.

The water has continued to rise along the Passaic River, which flooded streets and homes in Paterson, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

Schools in Paterson and Fairfield were also closed Wednesday.