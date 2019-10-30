6 Minute Meal: Chef Jerzy's Vietnamese Spring Rolls

The Meal: Vietnamese Spring Rolls from Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4U.*Special thanks to the Granary Apartments for use of the kitchenVietnamese Spring RollsThe Wrap2 ounces rice vermicelliChef Tip: You can substitute any noodle8 rice paper wrappers (8.5 inch diameter)Chef Tip: You can find these in an Asian grocery or in the international aisle of your grocery store8 large cooked shrimp - peeled, deveined and cut in halfChef Tip: You can have the shrimp peeled & deveined at the seafood counter1 Large Carrot cut into matchsticks1 large English cucumber cut into matchsticks1 1/3 tablespoons chopped fresh Thai basil3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro2 leaves lettuce, choppedChef Tip: Get creative & use whatever ingredients you like or have on handDirectionsBring a medium saucepan of water to boil.Boil rice vermicelli 3 to 5 minutes, or until al dente, and drainChef Tip: For the rice noodles, you can also boil water & take it off the stove. Transfer the water to a bowl and add the noodles. Allow them to soak for 30m. With either method, the noodles can be cooked ahead of time.Fill a large bowl with warm waterDip one wrapper into the hot water for 1 second to softenChef Tip: The water will make the rice paper wrapper pliableLay wrapper flat and, in a row across the center, place 2 shrimp halves, a handful of vermicelli, basil, mint, cilantro and lettuce, leaving about 2 inches uncovered on each side.Fold uncovered sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper, beginning at the end with the lettuceRepeat with remaining ingredients.Dipping sauce4 teaspoons fish sauce1/4 cup water1 lime, cut in half. Zest then extract the juice1 clove garlic, mincedChef Tip: Never smash garlic against a cutting board. That will infuse the flavor into the cutting board, rather than into your dish. Garlic is at its most flavorful when grated on a microplane2 tablespoons white sugarChef Tip: You can also grate in some fresh ginger1/2 teaspoon garlic chili sauce3 tablespoons hoisin sauce1 teaspoon finely chopped peanuts (optional)Chef Tip: You can prepare the dipping sauce ahead of timeDirectionsIn a small bowl, mix the fish sauce, water, lime juice, garlic, sugar and chili sauce.In another small bowl, mix the hoisin sauce and peanuts.Serve rolled spring rolls with the fish sauce and hoisin sauce mixtures.Personal Chef Jerzy Gonzalez-Arroyo, ICook4U