At South Philly's Ember & Ash, nothing goes to waste when crafting their delicious dishes

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Ember & Ash, the chefs do what they call snout to root cooking.

It's an Old World-style peasant approach that uses the entire plant and the entire animal, with the food prepared over an open fire.

The Dirty Mole is a chicken liver dish inspired by Southern-style Dirty Rice and Mexican Mole.

On the dessert side, there's a chocolate blood pudding, with the blood of a pig replacing the egg to create the custard. It's a recipe, the chefs credit to Italy and the once a year slaughter of a pig, with villagers then using every part of the animal.

Philadelphia is a foodie city so they believe diners will be open-minded as long as the food is delicious.

Ember & Ash | Facebook | Instagram
1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-606-6775
