Best Outdoor Bars around Philadelphia

Kick back, relax and bask in the unofficial start of the summer season. 6ABC's Melissa Magee rounds up three top spots where you can enjoy the views and the brews.
Center City Sips
Center City District Sips kicks off the season, Wednesday, June 5-Aug. 28, from 5-7 pm. Participating bars and restaurants are offering $6 cocktails, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers every Wednesday.
View the full list of 80 bars and restaurants here: Center City Sips | Instagram
Iron Hill Brewery East Market | Iron Hill Brewery Facebook
1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Balcony Bar at Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
