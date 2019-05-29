FYI Philly

Best Outdoor Bars around Philadelphia

By Bethany Owings
Kick back, relax and bask in the unofficial start of the summer season. 6ABC's Melissa Magee rounds up three top spots where you can enjoy the views and the brews.

Center City Sips
Center City District Sips kicks off the season, Wednesday, June 5-Aug. 28, from 5-7 pm. Participating bars and restaurants are offering $6 cocktails, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers every Wednesday.
View the full list of 80 bars and restaurants here: Center City Sips | Instagram

Iron Hill Brewery East Market | Iron Hill Brewery Facebook
1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Balcony Bar at Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
---------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphiafyi phillyfyi drinksfyi barsfyi outdoors
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Taking the fun outside: Best things to do outdoors, rooftop bars and more | FYI Philly
Cambridge Pavers Does Patios for Summer Dining
Six fun things to do indoors around Philadelphia | FYI Philly
6 ways to have fun in the summer sun | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown
AccuWeather: More Strong Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot
Cancer survivor from Voorhees wins in his MLB debut
New video shows aftermath of hiker rescue in Maui forest
Show More
Accused ringleader pleads not guilty in NJ GoFundMe scam
Online sports betting goes live in Pennsylvania
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms
Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault
More TOP STORIES News