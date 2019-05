Best Outdoor Bars around Philadelphia

Kick back, relax and bask in the unofficial start of the summer season. 6ABC's Melissa Magee rounds up three top spots where you can enjoy the views and the brews.Center City District Sips kicks off the season, Wednesday, June 5-Aug. 28, from 5-7 pm. Participating bars and restaurants are offering $6 cocktails, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers every Wednesday.1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 191071322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102---------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.