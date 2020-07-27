FYI Philly

New restaurants Casa Mexico, Taqueria Morales find new ways to survive following COVID-19 shutdowns

The two Mexican restaurants opened just weeks before the pandemic shut down restaurants across the city.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Two Mexican restaurants opened just weeks before the pandemic shut restaurants down across the city.

Casa Mexico was created by James Beard-nominated chef Cristina Martinez, who uses food as a platform to fight for immigrant rights.

She opened Casa Mexico in the heart of the Italian Market, right next door to her celebrated South Philly Barbacoa.

Taqueria Morales also opened its doors in South Philly.

The restaurant struggled to get traction when it first opened so the daughter in the family took to Twitter to urge people to give her family's food a chance.

The tweet quickly went viral and the restaurant suddenly had lines out the door. And then COVID-19 came to town.

Casa Mexico | Facebook | Instagram
1134 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-455-2760

Taqueria Morales | Instagram
1429 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-645-9392
