VALENTINE'S DAY

Get free food on Valentine's Day

How much will we spend on Valentine's Day this year? Billions, according to WalletHub. (Shutterstock)

You can get anything from a free pretzel to free champagne this Valentine's Day.

The free bubbly is courtesy of the Ibotta cashback app. You'll need to buy the drink first and then upload the receipt.


Auntie Anne's is giving away a free heart-shaped pretzel when you buy one first.



Firehouse Subs is offering a free dessert with purchase with a coupon.


Potbelly is offering a free cookie with purchase for anyone single on Valentine's Day.



Qdoba's 'Qdoba for a Kiss' campaign lets you get a buy one entree get one free deal as long as you share a smooch with anyone or anything.


