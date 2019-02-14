Get free food on Valentine's Day

The free bubbly is courtesy of the Ibotta cashback app. You'll need to buy the drink first and then upload the receipt.
NEW: Treat someone special to a glass of bubbly this #ValentinesDay with $5.00 cash back on champagne at Any Bar or Any Restaurant. Hurry, this offer loses its fizz after 2/14!📲🥂 https://t.co/BcOfdtdY0z pic.twitter.com/utoXqGwQTT— Ibotta (@IbottaApp) February 13, 2019
Auntie Anne's is giving away a free heart-shaped pretzel when you buy one first.
Firehouse Subs is offering a free dessert with purchase with a coupon.
They love me, they love me not. They LOVE me! Stop by tomorrow and show this offer: https://t.co/aXbS0RQMa7 to get a free dessert with any purchase. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/TznWm3WC0F— Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) February 13, 2019
Potbelly is offering a free cookie with purchase for anyone single on Valentine's Day.
happy happily single day! pic.twitter.com/DNyeGBFWLC— Potbelly (@Potbelly) February 14, 2019
Qdoba's 'Qdoba for a Kiss' campaign lets you get a buy one entree get one free deal as long as you share a smooch with anyone or anything.
Celebrate #ValentinesDay with #QDOBAforaKiss! On Thursday, stop by any participating QDOBA, purchase an entrée, share a smooch and get a free entrée.— QDOBA (@qdoba) February 13, 2019
Kiss anyone or anything. Seriously. Kiss your burrito, your wife, your boyfriend, your phone, a photo of your dog. Anything. pic.twitter.com/d4vYWrqF4K
