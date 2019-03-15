FYI Philly

Haddonfield's Secret Garden's Kombucha

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother-son duo is brewing something special in Haddonfield.

Made in Philly: Haddonfield's Secret Garden
A Haddonfield, N.J. mother and son are brewing something special. Karen Rogers tells us how it started with a cancer battle and now they are 'Makin' it in Philly' with their very own Kombucha.

Pine Coast Brewery | Facebook
139 Kings Highway East - Rear, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
609-389-8070
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi drinksfyi phillymade in philly
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: It's (almost) spring time in the city
People are flocking to the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope | FYI Philly
Alessi recipes: Cioppino and Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com
TOP STORIES
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
School in West Philly on lockdown over white powder
Lockdown lifted at NE Phila. school after live rounds found
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Shower Today
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Judge: No vaccines, no school
More TOP STORIES News