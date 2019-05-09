mcdonald's

McDonald's adds 4 international menu items to US locations

EMBED <>More Videos

McDonalds introduces international offerings: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 9, 2019

Ever wondered what a stroopwafel is?

You can soon head to McDonald's to find out.

It will be a part of one of the four international menu items that the fast-food chain is bringing to the US.

McDonald's announced the list Wednesday

The items include cheesy bacon fries, a tomato mozzarella chicken sandwich, a grand McExtreme bacon burger and a stroopwafel McFlurry.

The not-so-new products are already on McDonald's menus in the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Australia.

They will hit select restaurants nationwide on June 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'su.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDONALD'S
Burger King announces collection of 'Real Meals'
Officer brings McDonald's after boy calls 911
McDonald's limits menu options after midnight
Celebrate National Burrito Day with deals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6abc Weather Balloon launches, track it now
Baseball umpire struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia
NJ man preying on homeowners with unkept lawns
Police: Group of kids attacks, robs woman in Society Hill
Police: Man fatally stabbed after argument in SW Philly home
AccuWeather: Cool and Cloudy, Spotty Drizzle Today
Show More
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
PATCO's new overnight rail schedule on hold amid criticism
Video captures incident involving ambulance, driver on Schuylkill Expressway
Mother gets probation after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk
Self-serve beer and wine machines could be coming in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News