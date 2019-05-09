McDonald's adds 4 international menu items to US locations

Ever wondered what a stroopwafel is?
You can soon head to McDonald's to find out.
It will be a part of one of the four international menu items that the fast-food chain is bringing to the US.
McDonald's announced the list Wednesday
The items include cheesy bacon fries, a tomato mozzarella chicken sandwich, a grand McExtreme bacon burger and a stroopwafel McFlurry.
The not-so-new products are already on McDonald's menus in the Netherlands, Spain, Canada and Australia.
They will hit select restaurants nationwide on June 5.
