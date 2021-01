Outdoor dining in Philly gets sweet upgrades; Philly does Pizza

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Though indoor dining restrictions in Philadelphia are easing this weekend, many struggling restauranteurs are still putting their hopes in outdoor dining, investing money in heat lamps, tents, igloos, greenhouses, elaborate wooden structures and, in the case of Zahav, an entire Yurt Village with each dining party getting their own private hut.1737 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-825-70305021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-883-0960131 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107267-758-53722227 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-519-969710 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-627-0666306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-625-9425210 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106215-592-7787130 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-433-1555123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.215-972-87422929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-867-8067Pizza is having a pandemic moment. It's always been a staple food in Philadelphia but during the pandemic it seems to be even more popular.Four new spots have opened recently offering takeout and delivery options, each with its own spin on the menu.Pizza in Style has created its own special dough using imported flour from Italy and different takes on toppings.Eeva is an extension of coffee roaster Reanimator's Kensington space. The wood-fired oven is used to cook the pizza and create a warm all-day space for the neighborhood.Benny Casanova's is the brainchild of celebrity chef Franklin Becker, featuring Sicilian style pizza and arancini.Down North is part pizza, part mission-based restaurant. Chef Kurt Evans has focused the restaurant on Detroit style pizza and hiring employees who have been formerly incarcerated.Known as a "chef-tivist" Kurt hopes his new space will be a turning point in the fight against recidivism.2804 West Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191321735 Market Street Concourse level, Market Street Entrance, Philadelphia, PA 19103310 Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 191223300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104The owners of a James Beard-nominated Hardena in South Philadelphia don't serve pizza, but their latest offer was definitely inspired by it.Hardena opened in 2001 and is known for its authentic Indonesian cuisine, with recipes passed down through the generations. It's a small gem on a tiny South Philadelphia street, and business was hammered by COVID-19.To regain their slice of the economic pie took some thinking outside the box.So the family came up with "It's Not Pizza," mostly all of their food packed in a pizza box that's lined with banana leaves and a large rice mound in the middle.Find Indonesian favorites like beef rendang, coconut collard greens and sate, tempeh and tofu.For the full Indonesian experience, eat it just like you would pizza, with your hands. Traditionally, as you may know, Indonesians like to eat with their hands.1754 South Hicks Street #2217, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145While we continue to stay safer at home, many of us are ordering in for meals.Now, food delivery apps like GrubHub and Uber Eats might be all you need to order from a 'ghost kitchen'.Not a new concept, but one that is growing in popularity, multiple small kitchens are built under one roof and get rented out to chefs and online brands -- for delivery only.Orders go directly to the kitchens, get cooked and bagged up, then picked up by delivery drivers. The chef and the kitchen are never seen, hence the name ghost kitchen.1308 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191233300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104947 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-755-1121Fairfoods3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104215-609-4007James Beard award-winning Chef Peter Serpico has shuttered his namesake restaurant Serpico and pivoted to what he calls a virtual kitchen with Pete's Place, a kind-of Korean-food that is 100% takeout and delivery, paying homage to his South Korean roots.Think noodles, bibimbap, Korean barbecue and Kimchi.The most popular dish being the Korean fried chicken wings, a recipe the fine-dining chef has become known for.Serpico says he likes to get creative in the kitchen and have fun. With schools gone virtual too, Peter's young daughter has become a frequent companion in the kitchen, putting a personal touch on his pandemic pivot.You can also find Pete's Place in Washington D.C., where they are running out of their sister restaurant, St. Anslem.604 South Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147Restaurants and small businesses continue to struggle through various phases of closings and re-openings due to COVID-19.The Center City District is launching a new ad campaign to remind people that one of the best ways to help is to order takeout, especially directly from the restaurant.It's one-way residents can do their part to make sure the restaurants are still around on the other side of this pandemic.622 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-627-08336118 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128215-483-0764310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143267-244-4764BALLET X/ WENDYPhiladelphia's premier contemporary ballet is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the introduction of BalletX Beyond, a virtual subscription series that includes films and a live performancePremieres January 20th and runs through August 31st.There are new pizza spots popping up all over the city.Sally just opened at 23rd and Spruce Streets in the former Mama Palma's spot. The new owners are taking advantage of the old wood-fired oven to bake their sourdough pies.The specialty here is natural unleavened dough, natural wines and small plates.2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-773-7178January 23 is National Pie Day, and Linvilla Orchards is turning what is normally a 1-day celebration into 3. From Jan. 22-24, all pies are $5 off.There are more than 40 flavors to choose from, all freshly made in the Linvilla Orchards Bakery.137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063610-876-7116The African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating Martin Luther King Day with a weekend full of virtual activities, including tours of the museum's new Rendering Justice exhibition, dramatic readings, film screenings and an online service project.The theme, inspired by Dr. King, is "What can we do for others?"The virtual celebration is January 16-18, and it's free thanks to a $30,000 donation from Citizen's Bank.701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106