Pizza Jawn, The Wayward add to Philly's amazing local dining scene

By Natalie Jason
Two more new eateries just popped up on the scene, one that actually started out as a pop-up.

Pizza Jawn evolved from a hobby into a mobile pizza business, with owners David and Anna Lee making the circuit of festivals and private events.

Now they have a brick-and-mortar location in Manayunk that is open for takeout.

In the burgeoning Market East, The Wayward is an American brasserie serving French-inspired bistro favorites from Chef Yun Fuentes. The spot features a raw bar and the largest gin collection in Philadelphia.

Until they are able to open for dine-in, their outdoor terrace is going full-steam.


The Wayward at Market East | Facebook | Instagram
1170 Ludlow St, Philadelphia PA 19107
215-258-9430

Pizza Jawn | Facebook | Instagram
4330 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
