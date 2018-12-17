FYI PHILLY

Resolutions at Café Capriccio & New Vernick at New Four Seasons Hotel

Karen Rogers takes us for a look at a new coffee bar and a café turned pop up for the new year.

Karen Rogers takes us for a look at a new coffee bar and a café turned pop up for the new year.

Vernick Coffee Bar | Facebook
1800 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-419-5052

Resolutions at Cappricio Café and Bar | Event info & menu | Facebook
110 N. 16th Street

215-735-9797
