Resolutions at Café Capriccio & New Vernick at New Four Seasons Hotel
Karen Rogers takes us for a look at a new coffee bar and a café turned pop up for the new year.
Vernick Coffee Bar | Facebook
1800 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-419-5052
Resolutions at Cappricio Café and Bar | Event info & menu | Facebook
110 N. 16th Street
215-735-9797
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Resolutions at Café Capriccio & New Vernick at New Four Seasons Hotel
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories