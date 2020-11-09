FYI Philly

What Philly beers are on tap for Thanksgiving

We rounded up four with some fall flavors that will pair perfectly with your Thanksgiving meal.
By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Craft Beer Trail has grown into a very long list of local makers.

Whether you are celebrating with a traditional turkey or planning a vegan meal, we curated a list that will pair perfectly with football and appetizers all the way through dessert.

We visited Delco Brewer 2SP and tasted the award-winning Russian Imperial Stout.

Philadelphia Brewing showed off a new flavor, Working Cat, a hoppy pale ale named in honor of the team's house cat.
Workhorse poured its brand-new cranberry wheat, while new brewery New Ridge has a pumpkin ale that pairs perfectly with Thanksgiving.

But that's just the tip of our beer journey for the holiday. All the beers are available for pick up at the brewery.


2SP Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
120 Concord Road #101-103, Aston, PA 19014

New Ridge Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
6168 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128


Philadelphia Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
2440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Workhorse Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
250 King Manor Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406
