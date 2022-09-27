$15,000 reward offered for info on Montco gun shop burglary suspects

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information into a gun store burglary in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Federal investigators say five individuals burglarized the Founding Fathers Outfitters gun shop in Lafayette Hill on September 24.

According to the gun shop, a few firearms were stolen before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office at (610) 278-3368.