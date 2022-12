The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford section.

We are told a man was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street.

He died in the hospital.

Action News saw someone being taken into police custody.

We are working right now to find out more details.