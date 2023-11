Flames break out at abandoned building of former baking company in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Torresdale and Frankford avenues.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure.

Action News is told it is a vacant warehouse that used to be the site of a former baking company.

Crews are working to control the flames.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.