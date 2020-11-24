crime

Frankford family says 12-year-old boy shot through front door was assassinated

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends in Philadelphia gathered on Monday night to remember the 12-year-old boy gunned down while opening his front door over the weekend.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 5000 block of Ditman Street. Police said Sadeek Clark-Harrison, 12, was at home with his grandmother and his 9-year-old sister, and went to answer the door after someone knocked. He was shot once in the head by a single shot fired through the front door.

"They took him! They took him like he was nothing!" said Charmaine Harrison, Sadeek's aunt.

His family says he was targeted.

"They called his name! Let's call it what it is, not a homicide, it's an assassination," said Charles Clark-Bolden, Sadeek's uncle.

His mother was distraught but spoke briefly Monday night.

"Ya'll took my son! Ya'll called his name and ya'll knocked on my door," she said.

Investigators are still looking for the person who killed the boy. Authorities are also offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"When we have all the facts and know all of the truth we'll be in a better position to comment," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner Monday night.

Sadeek's aunt, Alicia Johnson-Jackson said the neighborhood needs real change.

"I think it's time for us to get that 9:00 p.m. curfew back. A mandatory 9:00 p.m. curfew," she said.

Anyone with any information in connection with this shooting is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
