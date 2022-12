Recreation center damaged by fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire damaged a recreation center in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened at the Carmella Rec Center and playground on the 2100 block of Wakeling Street just after midnight Monday.

Fire crews found two picnic tables on fire.

The flames quickly spread to the rec center itself.

The inside was spared, but the roof and the exterior of the building were charred.

The fire marshal is working to determine if the fire was intentionally set.