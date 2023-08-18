Man arrested for 2022 burglary allegedly targeted other Asian-American homes: Montgomery Co. police

Police say a man who was arrested for burglarizing a home in Montgomery County may have committed similar crimes, allegedly targeting homes based on the race of the family.

Investigators say the suspect checked to see if the owners were home while posing as a pizza delivery man.

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a man who was arrested for burglarizing a home in Montgomery County in 2022 may have committed similar crimes, allegedly targeting homes based on the race of the family.

Abington Township police say 25-year-old Fredy Alexander Beltran-Ortiz was recently arrested for burglarizing the home of an Asian-American family who owns a Philadelphia business last year.

Now, investigators are working with multiple jurisdictions in the tri-state area, believing Beltran-Ortiz is connected to other burglaries fitting the same pattern.

"We're looking at additional burglaries in the Delaware Valley and suburbs of Philadelphia, even stretching into New Jersey and Delaware, where it's obvious the victims are targeted because of their race and that they're Asian business owners," said Lieutenant Steven Fink with Abington police.

"We strongly believe because of the stereotype that they have a lot of money and valuables in the home, that they were specifically targeted," Fink added.

According to officials, money, jewelry, electronics, and musical instruments were stolen during the 2022 burglary. The loss was valued at over $10,000.

Investigators say Beltran-Ortiz checked to see if the owners were home while posing as a pizza delivery man.

Officials said the suspect rang the doorbell, which is what ultimately led to his arrest a year later.

"Our detectives went out, and talk about attention to detail, they swabbed that little doorbell that the crook pressed and months later we got a DNA hit on that doorbell," said Fink.

After the DNA hit last month, officials discovered New York authorities had Beltran-Ortiz in custody for a DUI.

Abington police then escorted him back to Pennsylvania.

Beltran-Ortiz is no longer in custody as of Thursday night, as police say he posted the $1,000 bail after a judge denied authorities' request to hold him on a $10,000 bail.

"We're all about police reform and we're aware of injustices in the past and nobody wants someone in jail for a petty crime. In this case, individuals were targeted because of their race, and their safety and security were compromised," said Fink.