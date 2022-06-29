Wawa Hoagie Day returns to National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An annual tradition returns to Philadelphia on Wednesday.Wawa's Hoagie Day is back at the National Constitution Center.The Action Cam was live as employees prepped and built 30,000 hoagies - that's eight tons of hoagies - on Wednesday morning.First dibs on the delicious free hoagies go to our heroes, including members of the US armed forces, firefighters, police officers, and first responders.Then, hoagies will be available to the public beginning at noon.You can get your free hoagie along 5th and 6th streets at Independence Mall.