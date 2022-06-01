Lin-Manuel Miranda comes to Philadelphia for one-night only at the Kimmel Cultural Campus

concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Before 'Hamilton,' 'In the Heights,' 'Moana' and 'Encanto,' there was Freestyle Love Supreme.

Action News received the big news that Lin-Manuel Miranda was coming to Philadelphia for one night only to perform in his Tony award-winning hit.

Miranda created the show with Northeast Philadelphia native Anthony Veneziale when they were in college, exactly twenty years ago.

On Friday, June 10, they will take the stage together again at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

It's all improv, which means it's never the same show twice..

"If you're someone who is terrified and leery of audience participation, as I am, we're going to take such good care of you," Miranda laughed. "The name is 'Freestyle Love Supreme.' We take your words, we take your stories, and we cook something together with you."

The show was in Philadelphia many years ago at the TLA on South Street.

Veneziale is thrilled to be returning home for the comeback tour.

"I love Philly," Veneziale said. "It's the best city in the world. People here are unhinged, and the whole process that we did was to make the show was an unhinged process."

Freestyle Love Supreme kicks off at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus for a six-night run.

Other star guests include James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Jackson.

