Passenger on Philly-bound flight accused of biting, kicking police as she was dragged off plane

MIAMI (WPVI) -- An unruly passenger was placed under arrest after behaving badly on board a Frontier Airlines flight from Miami to Philadelphia.

Police say she got into an argument with another passenger during the boarding process.

The flight crew asked her to leave the flight, but she refused, so they called the police.

Once under arrest, police say she struggled, kicked, scratched and bit the officers.

They had to physically carry her across the tarmac in Miami.

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Texas, now faces several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Frontier released a statement saying, "Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane. Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement. We defer to the Miami-Dade Police Department for additional information."