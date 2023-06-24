New 'Full Hart Pet Pantry' shares the love in South Jersey

"One of our goals is to make sure that food is never a reason that someone needs to give up their pet," said Shanna Hart.

ATCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "One of our goals is to make sure that food is never a reason that someone needs to give up their pet," said Shanna Hart.

Hart, an employee and educator with the Food Bank of South Jersey, is spearheading an effort to donate the organization's excess of animal-related items.

"We started to get in a lot of animal food in the last about two years or so and we were having a hard time moving it out," she said. "So I became a 501 c-3 nonprofit and became an agency of the Food Bank of South Jersey."

Using her name as inspiration, Shanna Hart created 'Full Hart Pet Pantry.'

"In February, we had our first distribution. We had like 10 people come to that distribution," she said. "We feed over about 250 families, we help a month at this point."

Pet owners from up to an hour from Atco have been swinging by once per month to stock up on items for their furry friends.

"Well, I saw it on Facebook and I came in and I just couldn't believe my eyes," said Faye Freas, who cares for nine cats in Winslow. "I'm like no way, but it was 'way'. This woman is a Godsend."

Amanda Ferrante comes from Glassboro to pick up supplies, making the cost of food one less thing she has to worry about when caring for her dog, chinchilla, and six cats.

"It's beneficial for everybody in this town and other towns around," she said. "It'll help save hundreds of animals from being dropped off in shelters or anything, really."

Hart hopes it continues to grow after recognizing how dire the need is.

"We're small right now, but if we put a website up and started sharing more, we would grow so much more because there is such a need."

To learn more about Full Hart Pet Pantry, how to donate or how to become a monthly recipient, visit their Facebook page.

