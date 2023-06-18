Father's Day car show supports veterans in South Jersey

Steve Monaghan and his father, members of the Knights of Columbus, have helped grow this charity event over the last 13 years.

WATERFORD WORKS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "I don't know where I would be today without my dad," said Steve Monaghan. "He taught me a sense of hard work, dedication, about family."

Monaghan's father, Tom, are both members of the Knights of Columbus Shane's Castle Council #7463. The worldwide organization brings together men of Catholic faith on a mission to help families.

The branch in Waterford Township, New Jersey, hosted its 13th annual Father's Day Car Show and Country Breakfast today. Monaghan and his father help to organize it each year.

"It's a free car show to bring your car out, walk around, and then we also have a breakfast that we use that money raised to be able to help out charities," said Monaghan.

The proceeds from today's breakfast were directed towards the Knights of Columbus to continue their charity work, while a second collection aimed funds towards gift cards for Veterans Haven in Winslow.

Veterans Haven South provides transitional housing and helps veterans rebuild their lives. It is funded by the State of New Jersey, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and it is supported by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

With roughly a hundred cars in attendance, Monaghan says the event keeps growing year after year.

"At the end of the day, it's a sense of fulfillment that the community has come together, again, to celebrate Fathers and to celebrate family," he said. "And the Knights of Columbus, we're also a close-knit group. But we also called each other family."

