Iconic 'Full House' home in San Francisco on sale for $37 million

According to property records, it last sold in November for just over $5 million
Iconic 'Full House' home in SF on sale for $37 million

SAN FRANCISCO -- The iconic San Francisco home featured on the classic sitcom "Full House" is back on the market for $37 million.

The house is on Broderick Street, which is different from the home shown at the Painted Ladies.

According to property records, it last sold in November for just over $5 million.

It appears the owners did a total remodel.

