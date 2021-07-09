FYI Philly shows you summer fun, ice cream spots and a taste of Montco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10881670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Atlantic City is back in a big way with outdoor fun, drinks on the beach, food and entertainment for the entire family.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FYI Philly shows you the best of summer in Atlantic City, Montgomery County and around Philadelphia in this week's show.Atlantic City is back to business as usual after a year of dealing with the pandemic.The world's largest boardwalk features live music every night at Margaritaville and Land Shark.Steel Pier provides a carnival-type atmosphere with more than 50 attractions on the 150,000 square foot pier. The top attractions include the observation wheel, which takes you more than 225 feet over the city with unparalleled views.And the helicopter tours take you up and down the coast and across the city for a unique adventure.Atlantic City boat cruises provide dolphin watching, happy hour excursions and sunset sights through the ocean and inlets in the area.Finally, Bally's Beach Bar brings nightlife to the beachfront. Inside the casino, you can take in a show with 'Motown Forever' bringing classic sounds to audiences every Saturday in the summer.1900 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 084011000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401The Funplex is an entertainment center on Route 38 with more than 20 years of history. The family business fuses a bustling arcade with an eccentric waterpark to create experiences for all ages.Among the most popular attractions are the water slides. The center is nearing the completion of a waterpark expansion dubbed, "The Island at Splashplex."It will feature the "Whipsplash," a water slide with a curved wall and near-zero-gravity summit. The grand opening is scheduled for this summer.The FunPlex is currently operating on an abbreviated schedule until June 23, when the park opens on Wednesdays through Sundays. To learn more about the attractions and hours of operation, visit their website.Starting next week, you'll have until Labor Day to hit the ski slopes ... summertime style.Slide The Slopes is a new adventure set to travel the country's best ski resorts with giant water slides, and Lehigh Valley's Bear Creek Mountain Resort is one of the first stops.Using the resort's chairlift and magic carpet, riders can go to the top of the mountain, then cruise down on any of up to 20 slides set up with varying lengths.Each rider has their own lane, and the inflated slides are cushioned with air, similar to how a bounce house achieves a rigid-but-soft structure. The slides will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, July 16-Sept. 6.101 Doe Mountain Lane, Macungie, PA 18062610-682-7100833-756-7371July 16-Sept. 6 | Wed-Sun, 2-7pmThe Popalong truck is the newest addition to Philadelphia's frozen treat scene.It's the ice cream sandwiches and scoops from Weckerly's in Fishtown and refreshing popsicles from lil' pop shop in West PhiladelphiaWhat some people might see as competition, Weckerly's co-founder Andy Satinsky and lil' Pop Shop co-founder Jeanne Chang describe as complimentary.Both makers focus on handcrafting small-batch treats with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and everything done from scratch."If you're gonna have a treat, it should be as good as it can possibly be, " Andy says. The two started talking partnership in late 2019 but then 'got pandemic-ed'They re-opened the Lil' Pop shop in West Philadelphia as a co-branded venture this spring-selling both popsicles and Weckerly's Ice Cream.You can also get popsicles at Weckerly's Girard Avenue shop.Lil Pop Shop already had the truck so now-with a new look, a new name and some new seasonal flavors, they're ready to hit the road as a team for catering and special events.To book email events@weckerlys.com | catering@lilpopshop.com'265 S 44th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19104(215) 222-58299 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123215-423-2000Famous Cookie Creamery brings two iconic Philadelphia brands, Famous 4th Street Cookie Company and Bassetts Ice Cream Company, together at the Jersey shore.When Famous 4th Street Cookie Company owner, Tina Phillips, was headed to a children's party, she brought, of course, cookies and also some Bassetts Ice Cream."You know, these would be amazing to have ice cream cookie sandwiches. So I put the ice cream together with the cookies. And while this idea was born, everyone was so happy to get these ice cream sandwiches. They couldn't believe how good they were," says Phillips.The Bassetts loved the idea!"The cookies from Famous 4th Street Cookie Company are second to none. Just crispy, chewy, chocolaty, delicious. We thought they'd pair extremely well with Bassetts super premium 16 and a half percent butterfat ice cream, to have them come together in a beautiful cookie sandwich. What's not to love about it?" says Alex Strange of Bassetts Ice Cream Company.Now you can try both Reading Terminal Market brands at the Jersey shore. Create your own ice cream sandwich combination, try a delicious milkshake, or a delicious cookie desert bowl.Ryan Fitzpatrick and his small crew are handcrafting ice cream with local grass-fed dairy and a dizzying array of mix-ins.Every morning over coffee, they decide the day's flavor; they've come up with more than 400 to date, like The Big Sauzule.Made with salted vanilla ice cream with triple chocolate cake chunks and peanut butter swirl.The ice cream is made in small batches and sold by the pint with each flavor including a familiar base, a crunch or a chunk and a swirl.Here's how it works. You sign up for their Flavor Drop email.They drop 3-6 new flavors every Friday. You place your order, and you can pick it up Saturday at the Frankford Avenue shop. If you prefer to have the ice cream come to you, 1-900-ICE CREAM ships nationwide. They drop the flavors for shipping on Sunday nights and then ship the following day (Monday).1405 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125In Montgomery County, more than 80 restaurants (and growing) are participating in Crave Montco.The month-long effort offers more than $800 dollars in deals at restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries across the county.With more than 60 towns in Montgomery County, you can find a diverse range of eateries to choose from. The idea is to help support local businesses that struggled during the pandemic and offer guests the chance to celebrate special occasions or just a night out with the family.50 West Third Avenue Suite 310, Collegeville, PA 19426680 Easton Road, Horsham, PA 19044155 Main Street Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406Nothing says summer like tea.Local entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams has just launched her own tea business sourcing from organic tea farms from around the world.Harris-Williams took a holistic approach to tea after a 2015 health scare, and that's when the idea for Gynger Tea House started brewing.Flavors include everything from Mango Passion and Peach Apricot, to nourishing Green and turmeric tea blends. Harris-Williams also makes homemade soy candles and body scrubs made out of tea.Her store is virtual now, but she plans to open a brick-and-mortar location later this year.Nature, technology and the arts all coming together this summer with a free program that brings music to your ears as you walk in the park."Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK" is an immersive audio installation around the Centennial District of West Fairmount Park."(It's) powered by an app that follows your GPS," explains composer and creator Ellen Reid."One of the greatest parks in the world...It comes alive now with music. There's nothing quite like it," says Catherine, M. Cahill, President and CEO of the Mann Center.The free public art experience is the creation of Reid, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and sound artist known for her original film-scores, operas and orchestral works."The music is designed so that as you move through the landscape, it reflects what you're looking at through the music," Reid says.The project was commissioned by the Mann Center, in association with the Fairmount Park Conservancy last year at the height of the pandemic."This project gave us the opportunity to address keeping music alive, but also getting people out to exercise. We knew that mental health was becoming an issue due to people being isolated and at home," Catherine says.The soundwalk includes an array of genres, classical music from the Philadelphia Orchestra along with electronica and jazz.Reid says, "A lot of the music is also played by some of the best musicians in the country."The music changes daily and what you hear depends on where you are in the park."You may be walking past the lake and the music may sound a little more ethereal, you may walk past a children's playground, you might hear children laughing," describes Catherine.The Soundwalk stretches from The Mann Center east past the Please Touch Museum and the Smith Memorial Arch and then through the grounds of the Japanese House and Garden and Horticultural Center."One part of the park that really spoke to me was the area near the Japanese garden. There is this incredible installation, a pavilion in the trees and it's one of the most magical places I have ever been in my life," Reid notes.5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131National Liberty Museum: Graphic ContentThe National Liberty Museum in Old City has a a new exhibition called Graphic Content, featuring 60 works from artists from all over the world.The goal was to give voice to those outside the mainstream and ignite discussion about issues here in the U-S and worldwide.