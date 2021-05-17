FYI Philly

Cuba Libre's Empanada Alley delivering empanadas to your doorstep

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Cuba Libre's Empanada Alley delivering empanadas to your doorstep

With Cuba Libre, two-time James Beard Award winning Chef Guillermo Pernot aims to offer a window into the food culture of Havana. And in Old City, that window now opens to an alley of empanadas. It's an online-only concept with five empanada flavors to choose from -chicken, beef, pork, tuna, veggie and a dessert-style guava cream cheese, all baked in house to order.

Empanada Alley began literally out a window in the restaurant's alley but the pastries were so popular, it proved to be too much noise for the neighbors so now the restaurant is delivering the empanadas to your doorstep. The menu also includes salad, a Tampa-style Cubano sandwich, which means along with the traditional ham, pork, pickle and Swiss cheese, you also get Genoa salami & provolone.

The chef also put arroz con leche on the menu. It's a classic Cuban rice pudding, a 100 year old family recipe from his mother-in-law's great grandmother.

Cuba Libre Empanada Alley | Website | Instagram

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar | Website | Facebook | Instagram

open for indoor & outdoor dining

10 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

(215) 627-0666
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News